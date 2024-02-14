Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Biogen were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.