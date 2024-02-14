White Pine Capital LLC Sells 970 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 413,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

