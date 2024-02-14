Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.20% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $827,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $548.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

