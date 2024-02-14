Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,932 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

