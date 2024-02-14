Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. 1,331,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

