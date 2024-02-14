QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.48. 2,874,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,986. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.