PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $170.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

