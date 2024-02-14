2,475,423 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,475,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,817,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 5.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 158,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,470. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

