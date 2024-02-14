Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,685,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

