Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 69 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.44. 524,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,198. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.