Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $14.77 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 205,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.21. 1,393,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

