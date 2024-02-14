Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $688.84 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 226,063 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.56% of QUALCOMM worth $688,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. 3,223,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

