Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

