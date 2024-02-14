White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

