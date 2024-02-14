Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 10,650 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

LSCC opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 37.96%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

