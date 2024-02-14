Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

