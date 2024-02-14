Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $83.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 371,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $92.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

