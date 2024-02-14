Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.62.

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.40 on Wednesday, reaching $754.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,261. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $764.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $626.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $715.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,841,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

