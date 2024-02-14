Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.