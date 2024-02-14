Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,727,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332,742. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $439.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

