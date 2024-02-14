Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $363.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.52.

Biogen Trading Down 7.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

