975 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,912 shares of company stock valued at $335,345,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.77. 4,059,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,217,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.