Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 1,061 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.44 and its 200 day moving average is $271.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.24, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

