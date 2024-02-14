Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 27,431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. 3,034,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

