Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.38 to $1.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. 4,101,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,118.82, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.77. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.