E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $651.08. 350,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $661.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

