Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.91. 345,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $338.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.04. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

