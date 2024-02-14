Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NVO traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

