First National Advisers LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

