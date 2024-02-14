Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $708,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,006. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

