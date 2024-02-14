Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,386,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,076,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

CVX opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

