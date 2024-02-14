Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 23,058 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.45% of Roper Technologies worth $233,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ROP stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.23. 76,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

