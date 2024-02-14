Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

