EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $34.10

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $32.73. EQT shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 1,674,146 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $17,819,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.