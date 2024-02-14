1ST Source Bank Sells 110,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

