Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

