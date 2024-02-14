Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.9 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 179,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

