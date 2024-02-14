Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,253 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.