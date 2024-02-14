Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

