Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $223.68. 520,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,923. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.04. Biogen has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.52.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

