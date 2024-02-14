E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 593 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.00. The stock had a trading volume of 908,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,459. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

