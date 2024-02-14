Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.53

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.53 and last traded at $156.29, with a volume of 4326704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.72.

Airbnb Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

