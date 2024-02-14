Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 735 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.4% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $460.51 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The firm has a market cap of $431.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

