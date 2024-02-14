Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.55% of Dynavax Technologies worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 145,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,873. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $423,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

