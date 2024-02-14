Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 522 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.39. 1,279,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,723. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.



