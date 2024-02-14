Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,890,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,525,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

