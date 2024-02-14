Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

