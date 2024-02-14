Truepoint Inc. Purchases 7,591 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 3,856,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,334,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

