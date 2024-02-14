Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. 486,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

