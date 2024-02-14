iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truepoint Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.87. 1,184,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,536. The firm has a market cap of $385.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

